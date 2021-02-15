Ailing tiger among three Lahore zoo animals to be put to sleep

LAHORE: The Lahore zoo management has decided to euthanise an ailing tiger, brown bear, and zebra.

The three animals are suffering from ailments that can’t be cured, due to which this decision was made.

Also Read: Lahore zoo animals tested for Covid after white tiger cubs’ death

Deputy Director Kiran Saleem said the tiger, Siam, has been suffering from polio since 2004 whereas the old bear has lost his sight while the female zebra is unable to stand or walk now.

She said the zoo management took every possible step to treat them but to no avail. The wildlife law permits the management to euthanise animals that are in a lot of pain due to some ailment that can’t be cured, she explained.

Also Read: Zoo seeks public’s help to find missing pied crow

The Lahore zoo will be seeing euthanisation of animals for the first time. However, four animals were previously put down at Safari zoo.

Comments

comments