AJK journalists visit ISPR headquarters

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of journalists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) visited Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s public relation wing, the visiting journalists interacted with Director General (DG) ISPR.

Journalists were briefed about the current environment and security situation along line of control (LOC), situation in IOJ&K and deliberate cease fire violation (CFVs) by Indian troops targeting civil population.

They appreciated the opportunity for interaction especially in context of one year completion of India’s August 5 illegal actions.

Earlier on July 12, Indian forces had injured as many as six civilians including two women and an 11-year-old girl in separate incidents of unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

In the first incident, the Indian forces had carried out unprovoked firing at the Rakhchikri Sector alongside the LOC and targeted civilian population. An elderly woman, resident of Kirni village, had sustained injuries in the firing incident, said the ISPR adding that the Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian firing.

