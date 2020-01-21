AJK president discusses IOJK, LoC situation with Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Masood Khan has met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the latest situation of the Line of Control (LoC) and Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa and AJK President Masood Khan exchanged views on matters of mutual interests and the situation of IOJK and LoC.

During the meeting, the army chief vowed that Pakistani armed forces will continue its maximum support to Kashmir cause and the struggle of Kashmiris, said ISPR.

Read: No compromise on Kashmir issue, says COAS Bajwa

Earlier on January 14, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa had chaired a session of Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) to discuss the matters pertaining to regional, internal and external security.

The corps commanders agreed that the statement of the Indian Army Chief earlier in the week was irresponsible and may cause serious damage to regional peace and stability.

The Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on the occasion said that Pakistan and its armed forces will continue to play a positive and constructive role in the region. The Army Chief also added that there shall be no compromise on the security and sovereignty of the country.

Comments

comments