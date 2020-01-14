RAWALPINDI: The Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter on Tuesday to apprise of the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held earlier in the day under Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

ISPR reported that matters pertaining to regional, internal and external security came under discussion between the military brass of the country.

The corps commanders agreed that the statement of the Indian Army Chief earlier in the week was irresponsible and may cause serious damage to regional peace and stability.

The Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on the occasion said that Pakistan and its armed forces will continue to play a positive and constructive role in the region.

The Army Chief also added that there shall be no compromise on the security and sovereignty of the country.

