Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Indian army chief’s statement ‘irresponsible’: Corps Commanders Conference

ISPR, Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: The Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter on Tuesday to apprise of the Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held earlier in the day under Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

ISPR reported that matters pertaining to regional, internal and external security came under discussion between the military brass of the country.

Read More: COAS Bajwa reiterates offer to help Australia in tackling bushfires

The corps commanders agreed that the statement of the Indian Army Chief earlier in the week was irresponsible and may cause serious damage to regional peace and stability.

The Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on the occasion said that Pakistan and its armed forces will continue to play a positive and constructive role in the region.

Read More: US-Iran conflict: Envoys of China, Iran meet COAS Bajwa

The Army Chief also added that there shall be no compromise on the security and sovereignty of the country.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz’s name placed on ECL in CSM case: sources

Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif enjoying picnics, lavish dinners in London: Dr. Firdous

Lifestyle

ARY Digital makes two major announcements about ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’

Health

Cabinet approves re-organisation of health ministry: Dr Zafar Mirza


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close