International media highlighting facts about IoK: AJK President

MARYLAND: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan while rejecting the false Indian narrative related to Kashmir has asserted that international media is now acknowledging and highlighting the facts about the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a function organized by Pakistani-Kashmiri Diaspora today, he said we must take advantage of the critical space provided to us by the global media in relations to Kashmir issue.

The President commended the Diaspora for reaching out to the United States lawmakers and media highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people and human rights violations taking place in occupied Kashmir.

He said that in his recent meetings with Congresspersons Sheila Jackson and Al- Green, he has urged them to raise the Kashmir issue in their respective committee meetings including the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sardar Masood Khan said that although major global capitals have remained tight-lipped yet the international media and lawmakers of the world powers including the United States have spoken in support of the Kashmiri people.

