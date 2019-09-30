ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with India over its recent ceasefire violations along the line of control which resulted in the martyrdom of two persons.

Director-General South Asia and SAARC Dr Muhammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia at the foreign office today and condemned the Indian unprovoked firing across the line of control.

Dr Muhammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said the Indian occupation forces have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, along the LoC and working boundary which still continues.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The spokesperson said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights, and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

