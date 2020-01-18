AJK President Masood Khan visits natural calamity struck Neelum Valley

AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan visited two villages Seeri and Surgan Bakwali of Neelum valley badly affected by avalanches and landslide.

He expressed sympathy with families of forty-two martyrs of villages and assured that the government would take every possible step for their full rehabilitation.

Read More: AJK declares snowfall affected region as calamity-hit area

Sardar Masood Khan thanked Pakistan Army for taking an active part in rescue and relief operation and lauded the role of police, local administration and volunteers in this regard.

Earlier on January 15, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) released the latest report of the avalanche-hit Neelum valley.

Read More: PM Imran to address public gathering on Kashmir Day

The death toll has jumped to 67 in the valley while 53 others were injured in the avalanche hitting the valley, the report reads.

The report further highlights that as many as 198 houses, 22 shops were completely destroyed in the natural calamity hitting the area.

Read More: Unusual cold wave persists in Karachi as Mercury drops to 7 Celsius

The NDMA has said relief activities are underway in the region and added that grocery was provided to the affected people through helicopter, yesterday.

Three more helicopters are leaving for the Neelum valley with relief goods including tents, blankets, medicines and others.

Comments

comments