AJK PM condemns unprovoked Indian firing on civilian population at LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Thursday condemned the cease-fire violations at the Line of Control (LoC) that claimed lives of two Pakistan Army personnel, ARY NEWS reported.

He condoled with the families of the two martyred army personnel and said that the Pakistan Army has rendered unprecedented sacrifices for safeguarding the homeland.

Haider further said that the Indian forces are resorting to unprovoked firing at the civilian areas alongside the border.”The unprovoked firing from Indian forces on civilian population was, however, befittingly responded by the armed forces, forcing the enemy guns to go into hiding.”

He said that the people living alongside the border are in high spirits and stand alongside the armed forces in testing times.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan once again warned that the Modi-led Indian government can carry out false flag operation in Azad Kashmir to divert attention from the current protests against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

“Narendra Modi is using Line of Control (LoC) and Azad Jammu Kashmir as a flashpoint to divert attention from current CAB protests,” said PM Imran while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Jalalpur Canal at Pind Dadan Khan.

The prime minister said that he had informed Army Chief Gen Bajwa about possible Indian tactics across the border, adding that COAs Bajwa had assured him that Pak Army is fully prepared to thwart any Indian aggression.

