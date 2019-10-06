Ali Amin Gandapur decides to take legal action against JUI-F chief

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur has decided to take legal action against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, Ali Amin Gandapur has met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan and discussed matters to initiate legal action against JUI-F chief over his role as Kashmir committee chairman in previous tenures.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Iftikhar Durrani was also present on the occasion.

It has been learnt that the Federal Minister will hold a detailed press conference in this regard on Monday.

Earlier, Ali Amin Gandapur had said that Azadi March of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will fail as Maulana lacks the support of the masses.

Talking to journalists, the federal minister said the JUI-F chief will face the embracement in his march.

It must be noted that, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference in Islamabad had announced that party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ from October 27 and will also observe the day as a black day in solidarity with Kashmiris.

“The entire country will be our battleground,” he told reporters at a press conference.

“Our strategy will not remain stagnant. We will keep changing it to cope with [any] situation,” he said. He insisted that a “flood of people from all over the country” was coming to join the march.

