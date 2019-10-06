Web Analytics
Ali Amin Gandapur decides to take legal action against JUI-F chief

Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur has decided to take legal action against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, Ali Amin Gandapur has met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan and discussed matters to initiate legal action against JUI-F chief over his role as Kashmir committee chairman in previous tenures.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Iftikhar Durrani was also present on the occasion.

Read More: Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March to fail: Governor Imran Ismail

It has been learnt that the Federal Minister will hold a detailed press conference in this regard on Monday.

Earlier, Ali Amin Gandapur had said that Azadi March of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will fail as Maulana lacks the support of the masses.

Talking to journalists, the federal minister said the JUI-F chief will face the embracement in his march.

Read: KP minister accuses Fazl of using Madressah students for political ends

It must be noted that, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference in Islamabad had announced that party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ from October 27 and will also observe the day as a black day in solidarity with Kashmiris.

“The entire country will be our battleground,” he told reporters at a press conference.

“Our strategy will not remain stagnant. We will keep changing it to cope with [any] situation,” he said. He insisted that a “flood of people from all over the country” was coming to join the march.

