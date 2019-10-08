ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur has sent a legal notice to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his role as Kashmir committee chairman in previous tenures.

As per details, the notice was sent via Pakistan Post’s ‘urgent mail service’ which is expected to reach the Maulana’s seminary address within 24 hours.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader advised the JUI-F chief to prepare for submitting his response on the notice, as no excuse would be accommodated regarding the delay of notice’s delivery.

The moments of dispatching the notice was recorded on camera, similarly the time of notice’s receiving would also be captured.

Read: KP minister accuses Fazl of using Madressah students for political ends

On Sunday, Gandapur had met with PTI leader Babar Awan and discussed matters to initiate legal action against JUI-F chief over his role as Kashmir committee chairman in previous tenures.

It must be noted that, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

