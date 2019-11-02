Ali Amin Gandapur announces public rally in Maulana Fazl’s constituency

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Ali Amin Gandapur, on Saturday announced to hold a public gathering in Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s constituency, ARY News reported.

Ali Amin Gandapur challenged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to face him in the electoral ground and offered to leave his seat for a re-election.

Read: Gandapur sends legal notice to JUI-F chief via Pakistan Post’s ‘urgent service’

While making the announcement, the minister claimed that he will exhibit public power in Maulana’s constituency, adding that a huge number of nationals will participate in the public gathering in the constituency where the opposition parties failed to jointly gather people for any event.

“I am challenging Maulana to win the elections again. If you [Fazlur Rehman] wish, then install a camera inside every polling station to contest the polls.”

“You should stop criticising the national institutions, you should dare to accept my challenge. Maulana will be given a humiliating defeat which he would remember for life,” he said.

Read: EXCLUSIVE: DG ISPR responds to Maulana Fazl’s speech during Azadi March

“A person who had lost his seat [in the general election] is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister [Imran Khan].”

Gandapur urged JUI-F chief to answer his legal notice sent to him as well. He said that the stubbornness of Maulana Fazlur Rehman has caused unbearable loss to the Kashmir cause and Indian media is celebrating over JUI-F’s Azadi March.

He said that PM Imran Khan fought the Kashmir’s case on international forums but Maulana Fazl is trying to sabotage all efforts of the government for the rights of Kashmiris through Azadi March.

Comments

comments