Ali Zaidi updates PM Imran over Karachi’s cleanliness drive

KARACHI: Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and updated him over the ongoing cleanliness drive in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Zaidi also apprised the prime minister about the problems being faced by the residents of Karachi due to poor drainage.

Following the meeting, Ali Zaidi took to twitter and wrote: “Just gave a detailed brief to the Prime Minister on the LetsCleanKHI initiative. He has directed me to be hands-on until we accomplish this mammoth task.”

A two-week-long Clean Karachi campaign kicked off on Sunday in Karachi within an aim to clean the city after the post-rain situation.

President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal also announced his support for ‘Lets Clean Karachi’ movement initiated by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi.

Politicians, celebrities and people from other walks of life are announcing support for the much-needed movement for the metropolis.

