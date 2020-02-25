Web Analytics
Alice Wells’ concern over social media regulation, nonsensical: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the recent statement by American State Department representative Alice Wells over Pakistan’s social media regulation was nonsensical, ARY News reported.

The minister questioned why miss Wells did not raise similar concerns on regulatory laws being brought with regards to social media in the United Kingdom and Singapore.

He further stated that regularisation of social media is now common practice across the globe and emphasised on the need for it to be regularised in Pakistan.

The US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) secretary, Alice Wells in a tweet earlier in the day raised concerns over Pakistan’s regularisation of social media.

Wells tweeted: “New restrictions on social media platforms in #Pakistan could be [a] setback to freedom of expression & development of digital econ. Unfortunate if Pakistan discourages foreign investors & stifles domestic innovation in such a dynamic sector. Encourage discussion w/ stakeholders.”

