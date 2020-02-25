LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said on Tuesday said that a remarkable 104% tax was collected from the province last year.

The PTI stalwart directing his attention towards social media said that its regulation and accountability had become a necessity.

The minister added that most youngsters would agree with his point of view that social media has no mechanism for checks and balances.

Quoting the example of the United Kingdom, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that one can’t download a picture from their social media platforms whereas privacy was non-existent in Pakistan.

Lamenting his own government, Chohan said that the federal government was not taking the matter seriously although it should be dealt with severity.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan said the Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020 introduced by the government are aimed at protecting the common man.

Speaking during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology, he said criminal elements have been misusing social media by posting immoral videos of children.

