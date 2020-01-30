Fayyazul Hassan Chohan dubs Shehbaz Sharif a ‘drama king’

LAHORE: Minister for Information Punjab, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Thursday rebutted the press conference held earlier in the day by the leader of the opposition in the national assembly Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) is levying blame against the Prime Minister of the country, whereas a reported has alleged that you are a shroud thief and your elder brother Nawaz Sharif is a pirate.

Dubbing the politician a ‘drama king’ the information minister said that if the PMLN chief was so honest and truthful he would’ve had gone to the court against the newspaper and the write, David Rose that very day of the day after.

“Whenever the verdict of the case is announced, everything will come out in the open, a mere has request has been tendered to register the case, nothing concrete,” said Chohan.

“You have been accused of being involved in corrupt practices and embezzlement, you are also accused of swindling the funds designated for earthquake-affected.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has lodged a defamation suit against British journalist David Rose and the ‘Daily Mail’ over earthquake funds story in London High Court, earlier today.

Addressing a press conference along with his lawyer in London, Shehbaz Sharif said that he approached the court as the Daily Mail had failed to give a satisfactory answer about the report in which its reporter had levelled corruption allegations on him.

