ISLAMABAD: US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells is arriving in Islamabad today on a four-day official visit.

Alice Wells will be visiting Pakistan on the last leg of her three-nation tour following Sri Lanka and India from January 13-14 and 15-18, respectively, the US State Department had earlier said.

She will meet senior government officials and members of civil society to discuss issues of bilateral and regional concern.

Her visit follows on the heels of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s three-day visit to the US.

He departed for Pakistan upon conclusion of his successful trip to the US on Saturday.

During his stay in Washington and New York, he held wide-ranging talks with the US administration and held important meetings with the UN Secretary-General and Presidents of the US Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

The foreign minister apprised them about the alarming situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and conveyed Pakistan’s serious concerns.

He held important meetings with the senior members of the US Senate, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, US Advisor on National Security and other important figures in the US administration.

Qureshi apprised them about Pakistan’s efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, Afghan reconciliation process and the regional peace, besides, his recent visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

