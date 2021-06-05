All educational institutions to reopen from June 7: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: All educational institutes in districts with low positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases will reopen from June 7 (Monday), the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

However, it said, academic activities will remain suspended in districts where coronavirus positivity rate is still high.

Educational institutions are required to implement the coronavirus SOPs to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

On May 31, matriculation and intermediate classes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, and Islamabad resumed after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed the provinces to reopen educational institutes in districts with less than 5% Covid-19 infection rate.

Separately, the NCOC said that one million more doses of Chinese coronavirus vaccines arrived in Islamabad on board a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight. Another 11 million doses of China’s Sinovac, CanSino and Sinopharm vaccines will be brought to Pakistan this month, it added.

It said all-out efforts are being made for mass vaccination with uninterrupted supply of vaccines being ensured across the country.

The NCOC urged citizens to follow precautions and get themselves inoculated against Covid-19 on a priority basis.

