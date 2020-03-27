All grocery shops in Sindh to shut by 5pm from tomorrow

KARACHI: A day after banning congregational prayers at mosques to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus, the Sindh government on Friday ordered all grocery shops and stores to shut by 5pm from tomorrow, reported ARY News.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said all grocery shops across the province will be closed by 5pm instead of 8pm.

Earlier, the government had allowed shops selling essential food items to stay open from 8am to 8pm.

Earlier today, 19 more coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh, bringing the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 440.

According to the Sindh Health Department, eleven cases were reported in Karachi, seven at Larkana quarantine center and one positive COVID-19 case detected in Hyderabad.

Karachi’s count of COVID-19 positive patients has reached 164, while there are a total of 114 cases of local transmission in the port city so far.

Out of 449 cases in Sindh, 14 patients have recovered so far. All recovered patients belong to Karachi and Hyderabad.

