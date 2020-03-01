Pet alligator living in basement for 25 years removed in police action

An alligator living at a residence’s basement for 25 years was removed after the police received the information that it was kept illegally.

The incident occurred in Ohio state of the United States (US).

According to details shared by the Ohio police on its Facebook account, on February 27, Madison Township Police Department received a report of an American Alligator being penned in the basement of a residence in Groveport, Ohio.

There’s some things they just don’t teach you in the Police Academy.On February 27th, 2020, Madison Township Police… Posted by Madison Township Police Department on Friday, February 28, 2020

The Ohio Department of Agriculture was notified, and confirmed the residents did not possess a valid exotic animal permit as required by Ohio law.

State wildlife officials responded to the scene escorted by Commander Darrell Breneman, where the property owner voluntarily surrendered the animal.

The alligator’s owner Dusty Rhoades said that he got it from a reptile flea market. “I just got him when he was about a foot long. I’ve had him ever since,” he said while talking to media.

Alli will eventually have a new home at an alligator sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

