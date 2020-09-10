Alligator in storage shed turns out to be ‘pool floatie’

A Florida cop went to a home after receiving a report of a possible alligator in a storage shed there and discovered that the apparent reptile actually was an inflatable pool toy.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Deputy Mark Texler responded to a home on a report of an alligator in a storage shed.

It said a woman called 911 and said her husband had spotted the gator while moving some boxes outside their apartment in Winter Haven.

“Deputy Trexler went to a call about an alligator in a storage shed,” the tweet said. “He came … he saw … he conquered the beast. He even knocked the wind out of it. Literally. The gator turned out to be a pool floatie,” the sheriff’s office said.

