PHC hears pre-arrest bail plea of PML-N’s Ameer Muqam

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has heard the pre-arrest bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Ameer Muqam, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A two-member bench of PHC comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Nasir Mehfooz heard the pre-arrest bail petition of Ameer Muqam. The petitioner’s lawyer Barrister Mudassir Amir told the court that Ameer Muqam is currently residing in Dubai for medical treatment.

He said that Ameer Muqam’s medical reports are provided with the plea for exemption from personal appearance in the hearing.

Read: NAB converts inquiry into investigation against Ameer Muqam

Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that the court is accepting exemption plea just for his medical treatment. He directed Ameer Muqam to appear before the court in the next hearing.

Later, the high court adjourned the hearing till March 2.

Earlier in January, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had converted inquiry into the investigation against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Engineer Ameer Muqam, in charges of possessing assets beyond known means of income.

The NAB KP had started the inquiry against Ameer Muqam in July 2019, after orders of the NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. The inquiry has been transformed into an investigation after the approval of chairman NAB.

Read: FIA arrests son of Ameer Muqam over corruption charges

The NAB accuses Muqam of purchasing properties in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar. He is also accused of purchasing precious agricultural land in Swat, Shangla and Peshawar, besides having several bank accounts.

Muqam’s wealth and luxurious lifestyle do not match his known income and that is why investigation against him was initiated, said officials privy to the matter.

Engineer Ameer Muqam is the President of PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has previously served as adviser to the prime minister. He had contested the July 25 election from two National Assembly and two provincial assembly seats on the PML-N ticket but lost all four.

Comments

comments