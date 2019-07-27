ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan taking to social media announced that the fruits of a successful US trip are now being reaped, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Awan on the micro-blogging website twitter said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s positive diplomacy in the recently concluded United States trip resulted in Pakistan landing a deal with the US over the ace Pakistan Air Force fighter jet, the F-16.

The SAPM also detailed that the deal worth Rs 125 million dollars by the US would provide Pakistani F-16’s technical and logistical support.

She also expressed hope that the US trip will continue to produce positive results for the country in terms of economy and bilateral relations.

Emphasizing trade and business opportunities, Awan said that new pathways were being made and old ones resurrected after the recently concluded round of talks between the two countries.

She also said that the US trip would be instrumental in playing a positive role in regional politics and can play a pivotal role in the long-standing Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.

Awan also claimed that President Trump’s statement on Kashmir was testament to India’s narrative facing defeat globally after the incident of Pulwama.

She also said that the American announcement was a victory for Pakistan’s principal stance on the disputed territory of Kashmir.

The US State Department granted the approval for Technical Security Team in its continued support to the F-16 program of Pakistan for an estimated cost of 125 million dollars, revealed yesterday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the expected sale, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Government of Pakistan had requested a continuation of technical support services; U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics support to assist in the oversight of operations in support of the Pakistan Peace Drive advanced F-16 program.

