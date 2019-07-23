Imran Khan’s maiden US visit has proven to be a victorious one: Awan

KARACHI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan today lauded Imran Khan’s one on one meeting with the American President Donald Trump as a victory for Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The SAPM said that Trump had made some incendiary comments about Pakistan in the past using his twitter account but today his tune has changed after meeting Pakistan’s Prime Minister.

Awan praised the Prime Minister, Imran Khan for his positive contributions to Pakistan’s cause and said that these meetings and talks taking place in America between the American and Pakistani leadership were historic.

Talking about how Khan handled the meeting, the questions, meeting, and the interviews thus far with dignity, Awan said: “The Prime Minister is playing on the front foot and has shown no sign of retreat or surrender, he has made Pakistan and Pakistani’s proud of him and his leadership qualities.”

She also said that Imran Khan has cemented himself in-front of the world as a proponent of peace and also achieved the unthinkable by addressing and involving America in the long-standing Indo-Pak conflict over Kashmir to play a mediator’s role.

Awan hailed the US trip as a victory for Pakistan on all fronts and appreciated all the work being done in the respect.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan ruling out the option of nuclear war with India, said it is not an option and India must abandon its nuclear weapons.

This he said while giving an interview to an American news channel in Washington.

Commenting on Pakistan’s nuclear weapon’s security he said, the weapons are in safe custody. “Pakistan has a comprehensive and effective nuclear command and control system.”

On Kashmir conflict, the premier said the United States is the only country which can play a role of mediator between India and Pakistan to resolve the issue of Kashmir.

He said Pakistan and the United States were important allies in the war on terror and both the countries suffered a loss due to mistrust in the past.

“A prisoner swap issue could be discussed with the United States”, he was quoted as saying during the interview.

Prime Minister said that only elections could bring peace in Afghanistan as the United States has been fighting a war in the country for the last four decades but failed to bring peace in the war-torn country.

He said we are near to reach an agreement for the peace in Afghanistan. Our job was to bring the Talibans on the table for talks.

