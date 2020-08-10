ANF recovers 15kg heroin from Sharjah-bound container

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) busted drug trafficking attempt on Monday by seizing 15 kilograms of heroin from a container booked for Sharjah, ARY News reported.

According to details, heroin worth, millions of rupees was caught by the law enforcement agencies which was being smuggled from the Port Qasim to Sharjah.

The heroin was concealed in boxes of auto-parts being sent to Sharjah. The Anti-Narcotics Force after seizing the heroin has registered case against the accused, who booked the container for the shipment.

Raids are being conducted for their arrest, said ANF spokesperson.

Earlier on January 22, A team of Anti-Narcotics Force seized 142kg of narcotics from two vehicles at GT Road.

As per details, the ANG intelligence wing thwarted a bid to smuggle 58 kg of hashish and 84 kg opium in raids at two vehicles at the GT Road.

Anti-Narcotics Force spokesperson said the smugglers fled away from the scene, however, the vehicles and the narcotics were seized by the team.

The narcotics were being smuggled to Punjab from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the Anti-Narcotics Force spokesperson.

