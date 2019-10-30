Another polio case emerges in Sindh, tally up to 80

KARACHI: Eradication of poliovirus in the country seems a distant dream as another polio case surfaced on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases across the country to 80 this year, ARY News reported.

According to the Health Ministry, the polio case was reported from the Sujawal area of Sindh.

A 36-month old child Aman, resident of Sujawal, was diagnosed with the crippling disease. The authorities said the minor was not vaccinated against the virus.

This is the ninth polio case which has been reported from Sindh province during the ongoing year, said

Sindh polio emergency centre.

Earlier on October 5, three cases of polio were reported in Pakistan. One each case was reported from Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A 17-month old child, resident of Orangi Town’s Union Council (UC-2), was diagnosed with the crippling disease.

Sharing details about the latest case, the ECO said the child developed a fever and slight weakness in her right leg. She was taken to doctors for a check-up where the case was classified as acute flaccid paralysis (AFP).

Recently, legendary cricketer, Wasim Akram had been appointed the ambassador for polio eradication in Pakistan.

As per details, a ceremony was organized on the World Polio Day in the federal capital where the veteran player undertook the helm of the post.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Atta had stepped down on Oct 18 from the post of Polio Adviser to the United Nations and Polio Focal Person to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments

comments