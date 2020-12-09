Punjab anti-corruption tightens noose against PMLN lawmakers

LAHORE: Anti Corruption division of Punjab moved on Wednesday against Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leaders as the investigation noose has been tightened in multiple cases allegedly involving embezzlements, ARY News reported.

Key PML-N leaders and lawmakers including Khuwaja Asif, Javed Lateef, and Khurram Dastagir, among others have landed on anti-corruption force radar as probe has been extended in the initiated corruption cases against them, the officials claimed.

The corruption watchdog said it has also expanded the probe against Khokhar brothers in Punjab as the Director General of the department has directed regional directors to expeditiously conclude the inquiries in relevant cases.

READ: Punjab govt unaware of DG Butt’s arrest ahead of PDM Lahore rally

Separately to have transpired in Punjab today, law minister Raja Basharat expressed his ignorance regarding the arrest of DG Butt but said that anyone providing the sound system to an illegal public gathering will be dealt with as a criminal.

“Whosever will take the law into his hand, the law will act against him,” the law minister said while asking as to why they should not arrest an accomplice in a crime.

It is pertinent to mention here that Model Town police earlier in the day arrested Muhammad Asif, popularly known as DJ Butt. He shot to fame for providing creative music, tones and stage lighting at political gatherings.

Comments

comments