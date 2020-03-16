Coronavirus: Anti-encroachment operations in Clifton halted

KARACHI: Anti-encroachment operations in the metropolis’s Clifton area have been suspended by the cantonment board amid fears of COVID-19, coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

The operations scheduled for tomorrow against illegal settlements will continue as planned after the coronavirus threat subsides.

The anti-encroachment operation was meant to take place in PNT colony, Delhi Colony and Gizri areas of Clifton.

At least 41 more people were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Sindh earlier in the day, pushing Pakistan’s tally to 94.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab has said that four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi, while 37 people tested positive for COVID-19 from amongst the people who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan.

“Sindh Health Department has 25 cases from Karachi, 1 case from Hyderabad and 50 cases from Taftan, Iran. Which brings the total number of cases to 76 in the province out of which 2 have recovered and 74 are still under treatment,” Tweeted Sindh Health Department.

