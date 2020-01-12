Anti-polio campaign starts in Swabi

SWABI: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has launched anti-polio vaccination campaign in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Asad Qaiser, while addressing a ceremony held for Sports Gala event in Sports Complex Swabi (Bamkhel), said that the people of Swabi highlighted the country’s name around the world.

He said the government will bring back the lights of sports grounds for ending the menace of drugs among youth. He also paid tribute to the deputy police officer (DPO) for conducting a campaign against ice narcotics.

Qaiser said sports grounds were constructed on union councils (UCs) level. The speaker said that millions of people will get employment through economic zones.

The speaker urged citizens of Swabi to fully take part in the anti-polio vaccination campaign for ending the disease across the country.

Read: Dr Zafar Mirza rules out new polio related travel restrictions on Pakistan

Earlier on January 9, six more polio cases had surfaced in the country including two in Sindh confirmed by the province’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

The first case in Sindh, a three-year child, was reported in Union Council Laloo Raunk of Qambar district, sources at the Ministry of National Health said.

Another case in the province, a 12-year-old boy, was infected by poliovirus in Union Council Sehwan of district Jamshoro.

Moreover, two little girls were infected by poliovirus in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan district.

The cases of the girls, aged six months and one year, were confirmed by the concerned authorities.

Comments

comments