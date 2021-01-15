Anti-smuggling drive: 609 petrol pumps sealed, 4.5m litres seized

ISLAMABAD: As many as 609 petrol pumps were sealed and about 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel seized during an ongoing countrywide crackdown against sale of smuggled petroleum products.

The campaign launched against oil smuggling on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and led by the Ministry of Interior is continuing unabated and showing significantly good results, a statement issued by the PM’s Office said.

“If the sealed pumps do not show valid documentation within seven days of sealing, these will be confiscated by the State under the Customs Act, along with all properties of the owners, as it would be deemed that these properties were acquired with smuggling proceeds,” it sealed.

During a meeting on Jan 4, the prime minister was informed that the country was deprived of an estimated revenue of Rs150 billion per annum due to sale of smuggled oil. As many as 2,094 fuel stations were found to be involved in sale of smuggled petroleum products in three provinces.

Prime Minister Khan said the economy is suffering irreparable loss due to the menace of smuggling and called for final action action against elements involved in such illegal acts.

