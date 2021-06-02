App to tackle stray dog issue in Sindh on the cards

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Wednesday that the provincial government is working on a mobile application to tackle the issue of stray dogs in the province.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, was hearing a petition against non-availability of anti-rabies vaccines in public sector hospitals.

The local government secretary submitted a report in the SHC, stating the department is working on the app to address the issue of stray dogs. The mobile app is aimed at reviewing the performance of local government officials at a union council level, he said.

In addition to that, he said the app will also help identify negligent officials.

The bench directed the provincial government to restore the old helpline launched to deal with the bog bite issue.

The additional advocate general informed the judges that the Sindh cabinet has approved the laws on neutering of stray dogs. The court instructed the government to ensure that a notification regarding approval of the laws is issued in two weeks.

