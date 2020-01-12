KARACHI: While the port city remains in the grip of cold wave, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s announcement to resign as federal Information Technology minister has raised Sindh’s political temperature.

Speculations about whether the party is mulling over joining the Sindh government have gained traction.

In a relevant development, sources told ARY News that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will likely meet the MQM-P leadership upon return from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah.

They said he may visit the MQM-P headquarters to hold talks with the party’s senior leaders given that he is invited.

The sources relayed the two parties have already developed a consensus on various issues.

Referring to PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s offer to join the Sindh government, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at today’s presser said there had been an offer of ministries over the past few days and clarified that his resignation has nothing to do with that.

Earlier, on Dec 30, the young PPP leader had invited the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) to join Sindh government.

Addressing media persons after the inauguration of four mega uplift schemes in Karachi, Bilawal had said the PPP will provide MQM equal number of seats and ministries in Sindh as they have in the federal government.

