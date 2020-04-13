ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday asked all provincial governors and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir president to enhance coordination between the federation and the provinces to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

Presiding over a consultative conference via video link, he sought proposals to overcome the challenge.

All governors shared their opinion and gave a briefing on the Covid-19 situation in their respective provinces.

They lauded the measures the federal government has thus far taken against the spread of the contagion, expressing satisfaction over the level of cooperation in term of supply of medical equipment and financial assistance under the Ehsaas programme.

A resolution was adopted, condemning Indian security forces’ shelling on the Line of Control and denying access to medical facilities to the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir while using the corona pandemic as an excuse to further prolong the lockdown imposed by India for the last eight months.

The meeting also lauded the Centre’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and other initiatives in wake of the outbreak of the infection. It also praise health workers tending Covid-19 patients across the country.

