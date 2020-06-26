ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Friday that experts believe the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country will be around 225,000 by the end of the current month instead of 300,000 as was being expected earlier.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, he said the situation appears to be improving but threat of the contagion spread still looms large.

Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said it was expected on June 14 that the number of infections would hit 300,000 by the end of this month but as per their latest assessment of the situation, the national tally of cases is estimated to be around 225,000 by June 30.

Read More: Country records 2,775 new coronavirus cases, 59 deaths in past 24 hours

He stressed that practicing social distancing is the only way to prevent the spread of the virus, or else the situation will worsen.

The minister said strict adherence to SOPs will lead to the smooth functioning of the country’s economy and business. He said wearing masks, frequently washing hands, and practicing social distancing is vital to keep the coronavirus at bay.

He said the number of beds and ventilators are being constantly increased at hospitals to provide the best medical facilities to patients.

Read More: Next phase in country’s fight against COVID-19 difficult: PM Imran Khan

Comments

comments