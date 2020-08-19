‘Comprehensive plan for Karachi development to be unveiled in two weeks’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Wednesday that a comprehensive plan will be unveiled within two weeks for the resumption of development work on different projects in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that the federal government wants to resolve masses’ issues as soon as possible. He admitted that development work will not be politicised despite having political differences with the Sindh government.

“The federal government had sent NDMA [National Disaster Management Authority] chairman [to Karachi] over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s orders after witnessing severe issues being faced by the citizens after the recent spell of monsoon rain.”

“Karachi is ‘Mini Pakistan’ which needs more attention. We are continuing development work in Sindh despite having differences with the provincial government. A meeting was held with a delegation headed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah where the federal and provincial governments agreed to initiate coordinated work in six sectors including supply of clean water and improvement in the sewerage system.”

“We have also agreed to jointly work for waste management in Karachi besides cleaning the nullahs and removing encroachments. Some important roads will be constructed in Karachi and joint efforts will be made to introduce a model transport system.”

“Different projects have already been designed for the metropolis but the development work was stopped on it. The federal and provincial authorities have constituted a six-member committee after deciding to resume development work on the projects.”

The federal minister detailed that the shortlisted projects will be supervised by the Centre and other plans by the Sindh government, whereas, consultations will be made regarding financial matters within two weeks.

He announced that one more meeting will be held in Karachi on Saturday to finalise a comprehensive plan for the development of the port city. Umar clarified that the accountability process will be continued besides completing the development tasks in the country.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar to discuss problems of Karachi.

During the meeting, it was agreed to form a coordination committee over the issues of Karachi. The meeting also discussed ways to resolve issues faced by the city.

The coordination committee will play a helpful role between Centre and Sindh government over the development projects in Karachi, sources told ARY News.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Aminul Haque, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Muhammad Afzal, Sindh Local Government and Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

