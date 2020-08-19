ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar to discuss problems of Karachi, ARY News reported, citing sources.

During the meeting, it was agreed to form a coordination committee over the issues of Karachi. The meeting also discussed ways to resolve issues faced by the city.

The coordination committee will play a helpful role between Centre and Sindh government over the development projects in Karachi, sources told ARY News.

Read More: No committee formed on Karachi issues, denies Sindh govt

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ali Zaidi, Aminul Haque, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Muhammad Afzal, Sindh Local Government and Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting of PPP, PTI, and MQM-P leaders took place in Karachi on Saturday wherein they discussed issues plaguing the port city.

Sources relayed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Local Government and Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar attended the meeting.

Read More: CM Murad denies deal with Centre, says won’t share executive powers

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had denied the formation of any committee or deal between Centre and Sindh government to resolve the problems of Karachi.

Addressing an important press conference on Monday in Karachi, the Sindh chief minister said the provincial government will not share executive powers of Sindh Assembly with any other political party.

