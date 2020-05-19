Committee formed to suggest on mechanism for outsourcing airports: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said that a committee is being formed to suggest on the mechanism to be adopted for outsourcing airports in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The committee will look into the mechanism of outsourcing and would suggest on the matter, he said while talking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play.

Asad Umar said that although Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is responsible for regulating and operating the airports, however, these two operations would be separated within two months.

The committee would give its suggestions to separate operations and regulatory authority of the CAA, he said while informing that some Qatari companies have expressed their interest to invest in the Pakistani airports.

The investment process will be transparent and no agreements will be made behind the closed doors, assured Asad Umar.

Speaking on budget recommendations, the federal minister said that the finance ministry was involved in the process as final date for unveiling federal budget would be announced after Eid.

“Health and food security sectors will be among top priority in the budget along with initiating projects that could create immediate employment opportunities,” he said.

Speaking on coronavirus, Asad Umar said that the pandemic would be on the rise as they ease lockdown restrictions in the country. However, he said that currently, the cases are lower than their expectations.

“We expect at least 250,000 people to be affected from the virus by mid-June,” he said while adding that these figures could prove wrong if masses adopt precautionary measures.

Speaking regarding reports of inquiries ordered by the government, the federal minister said that they were told that sugar inquiry commission’s report would be presented within three days.

However, he said that they have decided to choose negotiation path on IPPs matter in order to bring back the public money and provide relief to the masses.

