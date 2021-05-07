ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Head of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Friday asked the public to spend the last days of Ramazan and Eid with simplicity in the wake of the surging COVID-19 cases in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to make an appeal, Asad Umar said that with help of Allah Almighty and timely decisions taken, the country has not witnessed a similar situation that has evolved in neighbouring country, India.

رمضان المبارک کے آخری چند دن اور عید سادگی اور احتیاط سے منائیے. اللہ کے کرم سے اور بروقت فیصلوں سے ہمارے ملک میں وہ حالات نہیں ہوئے جو پڑوس میں ہیں. آئیں مل کر اس اہم ترین وقت کو احتیاط سے گزاریں. جمعتہ الوداع مبارک. #StayHomeStaySafe — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 7, 2021



“Together we should spend this time while adopting precaution,” he said while urging the masses to stay home to remain safe during the last days of Ramazan and Eid ul Fitr.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal interior ministry has released an Eid holiday notification announcing 10- to 15 May as off days across Pakistan on account of Eid.

The holidays are approved by the Prime Minister after consultations with all stakeholders and keeping in mind recommendations by National Command Operation Center (NCOC) in a bid to limit Covid spread.

Under the guidelines issued for the festival, citizens have been asked to refrain from shaking hands and hugging during the Eidul Fitr gatherings, as well as avoiding unnecessarily travelling and family events.

It has been directed to maintain a one-meter distance during an outdoor event along with the family members on Eid. The administration of mosques has been ordered to keep doors and windows opened during the Eidul Fitr prayers and refrain from using water coolers.

