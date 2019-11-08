ASEAN delegation expresses concern over HR situation in occupied Kashmir

ASEAN Delegation on Kashmir led by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization has expressed concern over the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

During a visit to the Foreign Office, the delegation affirmed support for the rights of the Kashmiris and a just and lasting solution of the Kashmir dispute.

They also underlined their commitment to continue efforts to raise awareness about the Kashmir situation in the ASEAN region.

The Foreign Secretary also briefed the delegation in detail on the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir due to inhuman lockdown since 5 August.

In occupied Kashmir, the situation continues to remain far from normal in the Kashmir Valley as well as Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions on the 96th-day today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the people living in the Kashmir Valley continue to observe silent protest against Indian occupation and repeal of the special status of the territory by the Modi government.

Apart from the heavy presence of Indian troops, restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced in the territory. Internet across all platforms and prepaid mobile services are still totally snapped in the Valley and Muslim areas of the Jammu region.

