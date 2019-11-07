Kashmiri women living a life of misery in Indian occupied valley: NYT

Prominent US daily the New York Times says Indian military siege in Occupied Kashmir has made life a struggle for Kashmiris.

In an article, the paper highlighted the miseries of women in the territory during the lockdown.

The paper narrates incidents of harassment of female journalists at the hands of Indian security forces and the sufferings of local women due to lack of medical and transport facilities.

Read More: Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observing Jammu Martyrs’ Day today

It condemns how Kashmiri people especially women are forced to live in miserable circumstances due to Indian government’s August 5th decision of change in the special status of Kashmir and the subsequent military clampdown.

Normal life continues to remain badly affected in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions as unprecedented and inhuman lockdown entered 95th consecutive day on Thursday.

Read More: Pakistani nation stands with Kashmir: Fakhar Imam

Restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced and hundreds of thousands of Indian forces’ personnel are present in every nook and corner of occupied Kashmir, adding to the fear and anxiety of the people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Barring partial restoration of landline and postpaid cellular phones, communications links including internet and prepaid mobile connections remain totally snapped in the entire valley and Muslim-majority areas of the Jammu region.

Comments

comments