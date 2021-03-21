ASF officials barred from using social media apps while on duty

KARACHI: In what is being seen as a move to ensure disciplinary ethics at airports, the Airports Security Force (ASF) on Sunday banned the use of mobile phones for its employees during duty hours, ARY News reported.

“All ASF officials should forbid using social media apps during duty hours at all airports of the country,” according to a directive issued by ASF.

The authority has also stopped officials from uploading pictures on social media in uniform.

The ASF further warned that disciplinary action will be taken against those found violating the orders.

