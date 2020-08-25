Ashura security: More than 1,000 surveillance cameras installed in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi police have completed the installation of new surveillance cameras in more than 25 locations of Karachi for monitoring main Ashura procession, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, 1000 CCTV cameras have been installed on the route of the main procession of Ashura-e-Muharram to be taken out from Nishter Park.

Meanwhile, more than 100 police surveillance mobiles, equipped with CCTV cameras have been set up to monitor Muharram processions and Majalis, while mourning processions will also be monitored from the Command and Control Centre.

Police said that surveillance would also be done with the help of drones.

The Commissioner yesterday asked the law enforcement agencies officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements and strict vigilance on the occasion. Concerned civic departments were also directed to provide all necessary facilities to the participants of the procession.

He was briefed about the arrangements by the senior police officials, Deputy Commissioners and other officials.

