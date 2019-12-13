Asif Ali Zardari expected to reach Karachi today: sources

ISLAMABAD: Former president and the Pakistan People’s Party(PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is expected to fly to Karachi today (Friday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Asif Ali Zardari was discharged from PIMS Hospital in Islamabad on Thursday after being granted bail by the Islamabad High Court.

He was shifted to Zardari House Thursday evening where he spent the night. The former president was accompanied by his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and senior PPP leaders.

Sources further said that the former president will be admitted to a private hospital in Clifton after landing at the Karachi airport. A six-member medical team will look after his treatment.

Arrangements have been made in Karachi to shift him to a hospital.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved the bail petition of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party leader Chaudhry Manzoor said on Friday medical team will decided from where former the president will be treated.

In his statement, Chaudhry Manzoor said, the former president applied for bail to get himself treated, which is right of every citizen.

