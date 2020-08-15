Asim Saleem Bajwa announces CPEC internship programme

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Lt. General retired Asim Saleem Bajwa has announced CPEC internship programme, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In his tweet, Asim Saleem Bajwa stated, with an aim to empower youth, we have announced an opportunity for the youth to join CPEC specific internship for three months.

In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders,We announce to offer an opportunity to you to join #CPEC specific internship for 3 months-brochure for first internship of series attached,all eligible Pakistanis can apply.2/2 #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/xPjbIdzy7Q — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 15, 2020

Earlier on June 18, Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced that the second phase of CPEC would create job opportunities for Pakistani youth.

An agreement signing ceremony was held between CPEC Authority and Chinese companies in Taxila. Asif Saleem Bajwa had elaborated the phase-II of the mage project had been started, which would provide further investment opportunities to foreign investors in Special Economic Zones.

