DI KHAN: An accountability court here on Monday sent Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s close aide Moosa Khan to jail on judicial remand.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced him before the court on expiry of his remand and informed that the corruption watchdog has completed its investigation against him, due to which his custody is not needed.

Read More: NAB arrests JUI-F leader Moosa Khan in Peshawar

The court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand until the next hearing. It is noteworthy that the Peshawar High Court is expected to take up his bail on October 7.

The national graft buster had arrested Moosa Khan on September 23 on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to sources of his income. He is a former DFO and his eldset son Tariq Baloch is Fazl’s personal secretary.

It is pertinent to mention here that the corruption watchdog is also investigating the JUI-F chief in an assets beyond means case.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman yet to receive NAB notice, claims JUI-F

On September 29, the bureau had said that the inquiry against Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman is continuing in NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He could be summoned to give his view on the ongoing inquiry against him, it said.

The NAB, however, did not give any date for his summoning saying the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman could be summoned as per law to give an explanation.

Comments

comments