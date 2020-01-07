Earthquake affected district of Astore, Gilgit-Baltistan is returning to normalcy after suffering damage to infrastructure, roadways, telephone landlines, electricity, and internet access, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rescue teams continued their operations in quake-hit areas of Astore district following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on Dec 30.

Tremors were also felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Muzaffarabad at around 10:18 pm.

The blocked roadway leading traffic in and out of Astore has been restored and opened for commute, revealed the deputy commissioner of Astore.

Relief efforts are currently underway in the mountainous terrain, commission Azeemullah further revealed that internet access will also be reinstated in the region till tomorrow.

Several aftershocks continued after the quake causing landslides blocking the Karakoram Highway, Gilgit to Skardu road and other link roads. No injuries were reported but homes and buildings were severely damaged with several people displaced and stranded in freezing temperatures.

