LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Thursday canceled the bail granted to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Barrister Hassan Niazi upon turning up late before the court in a case pertaining to lawyers’ hooliganism outside Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The ATC judge admonished Niazi when he arrived late saying, “You showed up late despite being a lawyer.”

“Law is equal for everyone,” the judge remarked, cancelling the interim bail of the prime minister’s nephew.

Hassan Niazi offered an unconditional apology and will likely file a new plea seeking bail in the case to avoid his arrest by the police.

Earlier, on Dec 20, the ATC had granted interim bail to Niazi in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case.

During the hearing, he had contended that he has nothing to do with the PIC attack as the police unlawfully named him in the case.

Hassan Niazi said he wanted to join police investigation into the case to prove his innocence but fears his arrest as the police have been carrying out raids to apprehend him.

After hearing initial arguments, the court had approved the bail for the accused against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

The Lahore police had been hunting him since the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack.

The police conducted multiple raids at various places to apprehend him but to no avail.

A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had an ongoing ‘tussle’ with the doctors of the PIC, had stormed the hospital last week, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They also set ablaze a police van during their assault. At least 52 lawyers were arrested after the attack and presented before the court.

Two FIRs were registered against over 250 lawyers who attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore.

