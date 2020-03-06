IHC reserves verdict on petition seeking stoppage of Aurat March

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on the maintainability of the application against Aurat March, The case was presided over by Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah, ARY News reported on Friday.

Minallah came down heavily on the petitioners who had no answers to his basic questions, he also remarked that there is a need for introspection on the subject rather than vilifying it as a whole.

In his remarks on the subject during court proceedings, Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the demands of the women organising and taking part in the ‘Aurat March’ have been the same as the demands set out by Islam since its inception.

CJ IHC said that the first person to come into the fold of Islam after Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) was a woman too.

He continued that the women held a press conference on the subject to clear the air on the matter and detailed their demands, he asked the petitioners if they heard their explanation of the slogans and the meaning behind the march?

The petitioners remained blank on the inquiry and told the court that they had not seen the press conference being mentioned by the court.

