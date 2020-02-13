Authorities seem clueless about missing police officer, ex-attorney general

LAHORE: The authorities seemed clueless regarding the whereabouts of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel and former attorney general Shahbaz Ahmed Tattla as they went missing in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police investigators said their travel history is cleared as they did not depart abroad. However, the police officials remained clueless whether the SSP had been kidnapped or disappeared by himself. According to the police officials, SSP Mufakhar Adeel was not part of an interrogation team of any case.

They added that his vehicle was recovered from the parking area of a shopping mall yesterday, whereas, the last location of his mobile phone was Johar Town. The police officials expressed suspicions that the initial investigation signals his self-disappearance instead of being kidnapped.

On the other hand, investigators claimed to have found many evidences from a combined residence of both friends, SSP Adeel and former law official Shahbaz Ahmed Tattla, in Lahore’s Faisal Town.

They said that a team has recovered a drum from inside the house which was sent to the forensic lab. They added the investigation is still underway to find out more clues inside the house, whereas, all CCTV cameras installed around the house were also checked besides recording statements of five people.

The footages showed around nine to 10 people among Mufakhar Adeel and former attorney general Shahbaz Ahmed Tattla going inside the house where they usually organise parties, sources said.

Sources revealed that investigators have found drugs and other material from the house, whereas, the footage was also acquired which showed Adeel coming out of the residence along with Shehbaz.

It is pertinent to mention here that both persons had gone missing in mysterious circumstances in Lahore yesterday.

