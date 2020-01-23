AVLC nabs four motorcycle lifters in Karachi

KARACHI: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Sindh police on Thursday arrested three people in a raid in Karachi’s area of North Nazimabad for their alleged involvement in theft.

According to the AVLC, three motorcycle lifters were arrested in North Nazimabad area of the port city. The authorities also recovered four snatched motorcycles from their possession.

The arrested were wanted by the authorities in several other criminal acts, the AVLC spokesman said.

The lifters use to use snatched motorbikes in Balochistan and belong to Usta Muhammad city of the province.

In July last year year, arrested members of a car lifting gang had disclosed they sold snatched vehicles worth 170 million rupees in 10 million.

ARY News had received a report of investigation with the accused arrested by the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Karachi Police.

Read more: Police arrest MBA pass car lifter in Karachi

ACLC chief SSP Amjad Shaikh had said that the accused were selling a six million rupees vehicle in four to five Lac, while a 1.2 mln car in 40,000 rupees.

Gang leader Hakim Ali Sundrani is a resident of Shikarpur, investigation report said.

Hakim Sundrani had told the police, he had bought a jammer in 80, 000 rupees from Peshawar with which the trackers of cars ceased to work.

Sundrani had told the police that after snatching a car they handover it to a security guard Tony, at Burfat Farm House.

Comments

comments