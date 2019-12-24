Not possible to inaugurate Green Line bus project in Feb: Awais Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah has said on Tuesday ruled out impression of Green Line bus project’s inauguration in February, 2020, ARY News reported.

He was referring to announcement made by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday, that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Green Line bus project, in the month of February, next year.

Awais Shah said the governor has right to give statements but it is not technically possible to inaugurate the project in February. “It may take a year to purchase buses for the project,” he continued.

Shah said the federal government fond of taking U-Turns, the project cannot be completed immediately, if the federal government decides for it in principle.

The minister said the provincial government has prepared plan for the fare and subsidy of the project.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, on Monday, had revealed that the authorities will be ready to formally inaugurate the bus project by February 7 next year. “PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the project”.

Ismail said that PM Khan pays special attention to Sindh and it is the only province where people get health insurance cards without seeking any assistance from the provincial government.

The governor had detailed that the federal government was responsible for finalising infrastructure-related work of the bus project.

